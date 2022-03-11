The Passport

Alex Kuban, 6, sports a straw cowboy hat as he shows off his copy of The Passport at the Texas Forestry Museum Thursday afternoon.

 JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News

East Texas families looking for kid-friendly, interactive activities during spring break are in luck this year.

The Passport is a scavenger activity that encourages families to visit each of the five Lufkin Arts & Culture organizations — the Angelina Arts Alliance, the Museum of East Texas, the Naranjo Museum of Natural History, the Texas Forestry Museum and the Ellen Trout Zoo. After picking up a “passport” at any of those locations, participants will be required to answer questions and complete activities related to the zoo and the three museums and get a specific stamp at each organization.

