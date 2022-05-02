Children of Lufkin firefighters will be presented with Tino Villasana Lufkin Fire Department Scholarships during the Lufkin City Council meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Villasana retired as captain of the fire department after 26 years of service, and in his time serving the community, he became a master firefighter, paramedic, hazmat firefighter and taught hazmat at the fire academy. He died in January 2021, but his friends remember him as someone who worked hard and gave all he could.
