Five Below

Five Below discount store is moving to the South Loop Crossing shopping center in Lufkin in the space Bed Bath & Beyond formerly occupied. The store sells a large range of items such as technology, clothing, shoes, cosmetics, candy, toys and other products. It calls itself “the store of unlimited possibilities where tweens, teens and beyond find the newest, coolest stuff priced $1 to $5, plus some extreme deals up to $10.”

Five Below, a store that sells various items for under $5 and a small selection of items costing $6-$10, will be coming to Lufkin this fall.

The store will open in the South Loop Crossing shopping center in the space where Bed Bath & Beyond, which closed in December of 2020, was previously located.

