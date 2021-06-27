Five Below discount store is moving to the South Loop Crossing shopping center in Lufkin in the space Bed Bath & Beyond formerly occupied. The store sells a large range of items such as technology, clothing, shoes, cosmetics, candy, toys and other products. It calls itself “the store of unlimited possibilities where tweens, teens and beyond find the newest, coolest stuff priced $1 to $5, plus some extreme deals up to $10.”
