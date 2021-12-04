A Ford Explorer rests on its side after a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 69, just short of FM 841 near Homer. Angelina County Constable Pct. 1 Tom Selman said the wreck resulted in "some serious injuries."
HOMER — Motorists involved in a three-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 69, just short of FM 841 near Homer, late Saturday suffered “some serious injuries,” according to Angelina County Constable Pct. 1 Tom Selman.
“We don’t know the extent of the injuries at this time,” Selman said. “We just got the scene cleared.”
