U.S. Highway 69 wreck

A Ford Explorer rests on its side after a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 69, just short of FM 841 near Homer. Angelina County Constable Pct. 1 Tom Selman said the wreck resulted in "some serious injuries."

 JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News

HOMER — Motorists involved in a three-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 69, just short of FM 841 near Homer, late Saturday suffered “some serious injuries,” according to Angelina County Constable Pct. 1 Tom Selman.

“We don’t know the extent of the injuries at this time,” Selman said. “We just got the scene cleared.”