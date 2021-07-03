From left, Mike Love of Mike Love & Associates LLC, Albert Charanza Jr. of Charanza Law Office and Stephen Zayler, president of the Angelina County Bar Association, read the United States Declaration of Independence and the Bill of Rights in front of the Angelina County Courthouse on Friday.
To honor American independence, Angelina County attorneys gathered on the steps of the county courthouse Friday afternoon for a formal reading of the United States Declaration of Independence, as well as the Bill of Rights.
The annual ceremony, which began in Houston in 2010, is part of a statewide effort by local criminal defense lawyers groups affiliated with the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association and has been conducted statewide since 2012.
