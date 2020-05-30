Texas statutes provide counties five methodologies, plus a few that are only allowed in a limited number of counties, to choose from when it comes to road maintenance, according to the Texas Association of Counties. In 2018, the association produced a County Road System Report using commissioner responses from each of Texas’ 254 counties to determine what methodologies are being used and where.
“The report has some issues; while I think it is mostly correct, I would not rely on the results 100 percent as there was some confusion over the survey,” Tim Brown, senior analyst for the County Information Program and Legislative Department for the TAC, said.
The report offers insight into how counties operate statewide and defines the five methodologies.
The Texas Transportation Code does not have a system specifically designated as the “unit road system,” however, there are two systems under which commissioners can yield their road maintenance supervision to one person.
Subchapter C defines a Road Superintendent System that creates a position that has a general supervisor over the public roads in the county or precinct in which they’re hired. This does not require an election to be enacted.
Subchapter D defines a County Road Department System that makes commissioners the policy-making body and institutes a road engineer as the chief executive officer. It requires a petition to force an election in order to be adopted.
The county road department, administered by the county road engineer, is responsible for the construction and maintenance of county roads as a whole without regard to commissioners’ precincts.
In an Ex Officio Road Commissioner System, a county commissioner is the ex officio road commissioner of the county commissioner’s precinct (i.e., the commissioner fixes the roads).
In 2018, 71 counties reported that they were operating under the same methodology as Angelina County; 61 operated under the unit road system (six counties were under this system and then changed for one reason or another); 52 operated under Sec. 214.004 of the transportation code. The TAC defined the latter as the default choice if a county does not adopt another system; it makes the county commissioners the supervisors of the public roads.
The ex-officio system and the road commissioner system are similar.
The remaining 70 counties were split between the Road Commissioner System (7), the Road Superintendent System (13), other (2), uncertain (2), and 46 did not respond.
Lufkin attorney Bob Flournoy’s advocacy for a unit road system best suits the definition of a road superintendent system, which Angelina County Judge Don Lymbery said is a sort of mixture between the current system and the unit road system. In a road superintendent system, commissioners may appoint a road superintendent for the county or one superintendent in each precinct.
