Taha Nazeer

Local Boy Scout Taha Nazeer of Troop 140 in Lufkin is currently working on an Eagle Scout project to raise funds for a portable drug incinerator at the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office, which he said will save the department upward of $2,500 per year.

Taha was inspired to choose the project after his older brother raised money for a medication drop box at the sheriff's office, where people can dispose of their unwanted or expired prescription drugs, as his Eagle Scout project.

