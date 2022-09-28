Lightning keeps striking Angelina County radio towers, so the Angelina County commissioners agreed to pay $5,790 to mitigate some of the damage.
Commissioners on Tuesday agreed to the purchase of lightning protection for the towers’ trunking systems at the three radio towers that were recently refurbished. A trunking system manages several radio channels and can switch users at any time, according to ScienceDirect, an online science journal publishing platform.
