The Department of Public Safety investigated a two-vehicle crash that resulted in the deaths of three individuals Wednesday night on state Highway 7 about 8 miles east of Nacogdoches.
The driver of a Chevrolet who has not been identified was pronounced deceased at the scene by a Nacogdoches County justice of the peace, and a passenger who has been identified as Brandon Guy, 26, of Mansfield, Louisiana, was also pronounced deceased on scene, according to a press release from Sgt. David Hendry.
