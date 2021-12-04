State Sen. Robert Nichols (R-Jacksonville) filed for reelection for Senate District 3 following the redistricting session, which added a large part of Jefferson County but cut San Jacinto and Montgomery counties from his district.
Nichols began his career as a member of the Jacksonville City Council before he was elected mayor. He built four successful manufacturing plants, earned 32 U.S. patents and 128 foreign patents and created 900 jobs, according to a press release from Nichols’ campaign.
