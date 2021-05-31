Diboll volunteer firefighters receive funding from the Georgia-Pacific Foundation to help pay for life-saving equipment. From the left are Diboll Mayor Trey Wilkerson; Theron Grigg, Georgia-Pacific fire system technician; Mike Davis, Georgia-Pacific production supervisor; Gary Jones, chief, Diboll Volunteer Fire Department; Larry Lucas, assistant fire chief, Diboll VFD; Rubin Terrazas, DVFD firefighter; and Pat Aldred, Georgia-Pacific vice president and general manager of composite panels.
Fuller Springs volunteer firefighters accept a donation from Georgia-Pacific as they put the finishing touches on their new fire station on U.S. Highway 69 south. From the left are Capt. Troy Edwards; Bobby Cranford, assistant fire chief; Rick Robbins, Georgia-Pacific Lufkin chemical plant manager; Sammy Braden, chief; and Don Horn, secretary/treasurer.
Diboll volunteer firefighters receive funding from the Georgia-Pacific Foundation to help pay for life-saving equipment. From the left are Diboll Mayor Trey Wilkerson; Theron Grigg, Georgia-Pacific fire system technician; Mike Davis, Georgia-Pacific production supervisor; Gary Jones, chief, Diboll Volunteer Fire Department; Larry Lucas, assistant fire chief, Diboll VFD; Rubin Terrazas, DVFD firefighter; and Pat Aldred, Georgia-Pacific vice president and general manager of composite panels.
Contributed
Fuller Springs volunteer firefighters accept a donation from Georgia-Pacific as they put the finishing touches on their new fire station on U.S. Highway 69 south. From the left are Capt. Troy Edwards; Bobby Cranford, assistant fire chief; Rick Robbins, Georgia-Pacific Lufkin chemical plant manager; Sammy Braden, chief; and Don Horn, secretary/treasurer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.