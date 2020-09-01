The two remaining Angelina County Sheriff's Office deputies involved in the controversial arrest of Mark Anthony Smith earlier this year submitted letters of resignation on Aug. 24, Capt. Alton Lenderman said.
Deputies Brandon Rainwater, Rodney Nash and Tyler Due were involved in Smith's arrest on April 4. A video of that incident shows the arrest becoming violent as deputies repeatedly hit Smith in the head with the butts of their guns, as well as kick and hit him.
