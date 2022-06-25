Texas Department of Public Safety troopers arrested a Lufkin man after he fled from them Friday afternoon, according to a press release from DPS.
A white 2012 Chevrolet pickup driven by Trace Bentley, 24, was traveling south on U.S. Highway 69 at mile marker 422 around 5:30 p.m. Bentley failed to stop for a traffic violation and fled from law enforcement officers, the release states. He eventually lost control of the vehicle and reportedly struck a tree near Whitehouse Drive and College Drive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.