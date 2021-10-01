Dick White, left, and his leadership team created the Gold and Silver Award given to Wayne Haglund, right, by the United Methodist Church. It will be awarded annually to one male and one female member of the church who have done “incredible work” for the church, White said.
Contributed
Virginia Henderson Winston poses with her inaugural Silver and Gold Award from the United Methodist Church.
Two Lufkin natives were named inaugural recipients of the Gold and Silver Award presented by the Eastern District United Methodist Church, which includes 98 churches across the region.
The 2021 recipients were Lufkin attorney Wayne Haglund and Virginia Henderson Winston, who have both worked on local, district and conference levels for the church and spent time and resources to support the church, according to a letter from Eastern District superintendent the Rev. Dr. Richard P. White.
