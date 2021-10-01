Two Lufkin natives were named inaugural recipients of the Gold and Silver Award presented by the Eastern District United Methodist Church, which includes 98 churches across the region.

The 2021 recipients were Lufkin attorney Wayne Haglund and Virginia Henderson Winston, who have both worked on local, district and conference levels for the church and spent time and resources to support the church, according to a letter from Eastern District superintendent the Rev. Dr. Richard P. White.

Jess Huff’s email address is jess.huff@lufkindailynews.com.