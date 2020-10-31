Beautiful princesses, tough-looking ninjas and countless scary clowns occupied downtown Lufkin Friday afternoon before driving over to the Kurth Memorial Library curbside Trick-or-Treat.

The massive line along the downtown sidewalks left little space for movement while children showed off their best costumes and watched their bags and buckets fill with goodies.

