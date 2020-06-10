ZAVALLA — Unlike most towns during the coronavirus pandemic, Zavalla’s finances actually improved this spring due to the increased number of travelers passing through, the city council learned during Tuesday’s meeting.
While COVID-19 shut down bigger cities, traffic grew in Zavalla as outdoorsmen started their seasons early. The town collected around $10,000 more in sales tax revenue than they did in previous years, said Mayor Carlos Guzman.
In May alone, the city collected 12.14% — or $1,713.32 — more than in May 2019, according to the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts’ monthly sales tax allocation report.
However, the city is still working on ways to bring in additional revenue. During the meeting they selected Ray Vann from Raymond K. Vann & Associates, LLC as the grant administrator for the 2021-22 Texas Community Development Block Grant fund.
Additionally, they began looking into the Community Development Block Grant-Mitigation program. This grant would come through the Deep East Texas Council of Governments and could be used to prevent further damage to local infrastructure in the event of a natural disaster.
The city qualifies for it because of the effects of Hurricane Harvey on the city, city secretary Waunesa Herrington said.
DETCOG hasn’t decided whether this is a city or county grant. But the city council said they wanted to get a jump on it if they could, given the fact that it won’t cost them anything if the grant doesn’t go through.
Council members Stacey Ross and Pam Hooks abstained from the vote.
In other business, the council:
Discussed an RV ordinance for the city, but are passing it along to an attorney before making any decisions.
Approved the purchase of a Massey Ferguson tractor for the city. Stacey Ross and council member Denita Ross abstained.
Decided to process three checks, one to help pay off a 3-year-old Chevrolet Tahoe and two mileage checks from employees.
Approved a separate measure to pay off the Tahoe.
Decided to remodel the counters at the new city hall to make them more user friendly and to install glass barriers. Stacey Ross abstained.
Accepted an E-Grant for COVID-19, which will help pay for the counters.
Approved the hazard pay policy.
Accepted a contract with Hach. The company handles the calibration of turbidity meters.
Decided to continue just making monthly payments on three roads fixed by the county within city limits.
Decided to turn the water off on two delinquent accounts and create a bad-debt list for the other overdue accounts. The city is owed around $19,000 from these accounts, Denita Ross said. There is an overdue account from 2013 and some from 2014 and 2015.
Decided to pay off the generator loan. Hooks abstained.
Approved the employees’ health insurance plan.
