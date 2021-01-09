St. Luke’s Health-Memorial and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas have reached an agreement, bringing 65,000 patients back into the network for hospitals under the CommonSpirit Health parent company.
“This new contract is an affirmation of how important the choice to receive the accessible, value-driven medical care that we provide at St. Luke’s Health is to the health of our community,” said Doug Lawson, CEO of the St. Luke’s Health-Memorial’s Texas division. “The support St. Luke’s Health received from patients, providers, employers and other leaders was tremendous. Termination of the contract last month was a difficult decision, especially in the face of COVID-19, but we knew it was a necessary decision as we could only continue to provide the value-driven care our community relies upon by addressing St. Luke’s financial health. This agreement does that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.