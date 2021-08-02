Taegan Farr, of Lufkin, recently attended Space Camp at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center at One Tranquility Base in Huntsville, Alabama — the second largest research park in the nation, the fourth largest in the world and the site where America’s space program was created.
Participants of the camp, for kids aged 12-14, are allowed to experience firsthand the future of space travel and train to solve technically challenging anomalies in order to complete a space mission.
