Several Hudson ISD teachers were welcomed back from Christmas break with “competency awards” to be used to purchase technology for their classrooms.

The district’s competency program began in 2010, instructional technology specialist Joan Ragland said. The program has undergone modifications along the way to “keep up with the changing skills and technology applications that are essential for today’s teachers and students,” she said.

