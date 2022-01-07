Hudson Middle School teachers Jonie Jerrett and Carla Ladner were presented awards by assistant principals Chris Page and Ryan Westbrook for completing projects that demonstrated competency in technology skills. From the left are Page, Jerrett, Ladner and Westbrook.
Peavy Primary teachers Shelby Glover, Kimberly Alsbrooks and Erin McClinton were presented awards by principal Laura Mikeal for completing projects that demonstrated competency in technology skills. From the left are Glover, Alsbrooks, Mikeal and McClinton.
Several Hudson ISD teachers were welcomed back from Christmas break with “competency awards” to be used to purchase technology for their classrooms.
The district’s competency program began in 2010, instructional technology specialist Joan Ragland said. The program has undergone modifications along the way to “keep up with the changing skills and technology applications that are essential for today’s teachers and students,” she said.
