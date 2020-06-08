If it’s one thing East Texans know how to do, it’s take care of their own. Many Diboll citizens have been living this mantra out for more than 15 years through Operation Clean Sweep.
Operation Clean Sweep is a group of volunteers who use their skills in carpentry and repair to help those in need of outside home improvement projects or yard maintenance, especially the elderly, disabled and those without the funds or manpower to accomplish.
The program was created in 1992 as a joint effort by Angelina/Beautiful Clean, the Diboll Beautification Committee and Temple-Inland. In the 1990s, it alternated years between Lufkin and Diboll.
The Diboll Civic Club brought it back in 2013 with the help of Georgia-Pacific. Since 2013, the program has operated on 195 job sites with an average of 300 volunteers and 40 business, organization and church sponsors.
Fran McClain, chairman of Operation Clean Sweep, said she loves helping people through this project. She said the project helps with the pride of ownership in the community.
“Diboll has always been a community that works together, always,” McClain said. “I grew up here, and it was that way then and it’s still that way. We all work together so well. To see everybody working together is a blessing.”
The Diboll Civic Club collects applications from individuals in the community and chooses projects to be completed in the month of April.
One of the most recent projects included building a wheelchair ramp for a couple who are both confined to wheelchairs. Volunteers said the couple’s adult children were so grateful for the help.
Employees at Georgia-Pacific have been a part of the Operation Clean Sweep program for many years, as well.
Andy Parish, the Operation Clean Sweep coordinator for the GP particleboard division, said GP employees have been involved in the program since the early 1990s.
The group has been a part of many different projects over the years, from building privacy fences for a disabled person and an elderly couple and painting a house for a 97-year-old man still living on his own to creating covered porches to allow elderly people to get in and out of their homes safely.
“We’ve got a lot of really talented folks that work here at particleboard from a skills standpoint and also from a caring standpoint,” said David Thelen, particleboard plant manager. “It’s an opportunity to use the talents that we have here to help those in the community in need.”
Bruce Thompson, maintenance planner, said he grew up in the Diboll area, and they are like family. When someone needs help, it’s important for people to be willing to stand up and help, he said.
On the other hand, maintenance manager Sherman Thomas said he doesn’t live in the Diboll community, but he recognizes the importance of helping your fellow citizen.
“Some of these projects we do are for former employees, for some of our employees’ grandparents,” Thomas said. “It’s just an opportunity to give back and help your fellow citizen.”
In addition to helping the community, volunteering for Operation Clean Sweep draws the employees together, Thompson said.
“We all have our own jobs out here, and they’re not always together in the same room or even in the same area,” he said. “It’s actually fun to get together and do stuff. If we’re helping the community out or somebody that can’t do the work themself, that’s great. It gives you a great feeling.”
Thelen said the team plans on continuing to be a part of the program for as long as they can, and other organizations like the Ryan Chapel Methodist Church and the Diboll Fire Department will continue to serve this year on projects like a porch and another wheelchair ramp.
