Age: 18
School: Lufkin High School
College/professional plans: Attend Baylor University
What is your funniest memory of your time in high school? Everything about my English 3 AP class. We established a system of government, held debates over the existence of birds and the state of Iowa and made amazing videos for our projects.
Favorite form of social media? Why? Instagram. It is the best source of history memes.
If you could choose the class graduation song, what would it be? Why? "Congratulations" by Post Malone. It's a good song for a good time.
What would you change about your cafeteria menu? I think they should start providing freshly brewed coffee in the morning.
How would you describe your hometown to a stranger? A small town with a great community, awesome food and the best high school.
Have you changed since freshman year? Definitely. After freshman year, I started putting more effort in my classes and getting more involved in programs such as Ignite.
If you could change something about the world, what would you change? I would make it cheaper to go to the movies.
What advice would you give your freshman self? Don't blow off your homework. It's going to bite you in the butt in a couple of years if you do.
Which of your teachers has inspired you? Why? My 10th grade GT teacher Mr. Eubanks. His class revitalized school for me and put me on a path to taking more higher level classes and caring more about my academic career in high school.
