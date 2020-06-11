A fire in Zavalla destroyed a single-story wood structure in the 200 block of North First Street Wednesday evening.
At 7 p.m. the Zavalla Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the residence and when they arrived on scene, the building was fully engulfed in flames. A mobile home and travel trailer also were in danger, Police Chief Chris Wade said.
The Huntington Volunteer Fire Department and Fuller Springs Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene as well.
“Firefighters made an interior attack in the trailer house and were able to extinguish the fire inside the trailer, but it did receive heavy damage to the structure,” he said.
The travel trailer was damaged on the side facing the fire but the inside contents were saved. The wood structure was destroyed, Wade said.
The Red Cross is now assisting the family.
