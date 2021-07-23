NACOGDOCHES — A Houston-based liquor and specialty foods shop on the north end of town is expected to open within a week, according to company officials at Spec’s Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods.
The soon-to-be only East Texas location of Spec’s will be in Nacogdoches at 4608 North St., the building once occupied by Staples office supply, which closed in 2020. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, according to the website.
