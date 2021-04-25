Lenard Curtis, left, caught the biggest fish Saturday during Impact Lufkin’s Kids Fishing Day. Robert Shankle, Impact Lufkin director and Ward 2 city councilman, presents Curtis with a new Zebco rod and reel for his efforts.
Terrance Blakey, foreground, watches as Michael Gibson gently reels in his line at Impact Lufkin’s Kids Fishing Day.
The Lufkin Daily News
Lenard Curtis, left, caught the biggest fish Saturday during Impact Lufkin’s Kids Fishing Day. Robert Shankle, Impact Lufkin director and Ward 2 city councilman, presents Curtis with a new Zebco rod and reel for his efforts.
Contributed
Michael Gibson shows off the fish he caught Saturday during Impact Lufkin’s Kids Fishing Day.
Contributed
Omari Randolph shows off the fish he caught Saturday during Impact Lufkin’s Kids Fishing Day. Impact Lufkin is a nonprofit organization focused on improving the quality of life in Lufkin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.