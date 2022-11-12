United Way of Angelina County 2022 campaign chair Zach Watson is covered in Silly String as he paints the thermometer to show the campaign has exceeded its goal of $295,000 by bringing in $304,399 to be divided among various local nonprofits.
The United Way of Angelina County has surpassed its $295,000 goal for the 2022 campaign. Painting the thermometer on Friday morning are, from the left, Carla Hight, United Way director; Susie Jones, Central ISD; Martha Hernandez, Angelina County & Cities Health District; Tina Sellers, St. Luke’s Health-Memorial; Hunter Haglund, Insurance chair; Jason Arnold, Diboll chair; Belinda Brown, West Fraser; Zach Watson, United Way campaign chair; Dana Smithhart, Angelina College; Heather Kartye, General Solicitations chair, Daisy Brumley, Angelina College; Jessica Baker, Hospice in the Pines; Sheila Adams, Lufkin ISD; Kim Herman, Hospice in the Pines; and Jackie Zimmerman, United Way publicity chair.
MIKE ZIMMERMAN/For The Lufkin Daily News
Painted signs across town will soon show United Way thermometers bursting from the top after volunteers celebrated Friday morning raising $304,399, surpassing the $295,000 goal.
“Just seeing the generosity of everyone firsthand this year has truly been an inspiration to me and has changed the way I look at this community and the way I will conduct myself moving forward,” campaign chairman Zach Watson said.
