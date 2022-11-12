Painted signs across town will soon show United Way thermometers bursting from the top after volunteers celebrated Friday morning raising $304,399, surpassing the $295,000 goal.

“Just seeing the generosity of everyone firsthand this year has truly been an inspiration to me and has changed the way I look at this community and the way I will conduct myself moving forward,” campaign chairman Zach Watson said.

