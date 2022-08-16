Nine-year-old Amelia Malone walked into the H.G. Temple Elementary School with her parents. She joined hundreds of Hudson and Central ISD students whose school years started Monday morning.

She was getting ready to start her fourth-grade year and was most excited to meet new people and get to know her new teachers this year. Her favorite subject is social studies, she said.

