Zoey Garcia, a fifth-grader at St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School, grows a bubble on the first day of school. First, students created bubble solution during science in Kim Malnar’s fifth-grade class. Next, students made wands out of straws and yarn. Finally, the students made large bubbles and had fun in the sun.
Nine-year-old Amelia Malone walks into the H.G. Temple Elementary School with her mom, Amanda, who teaches culinary arts at Hudson High School.
JESS HUFF/The Lufkin Daily News
Cynthia Martinez walks into Central Elementary School with her children on the first day of school as 8-year-old Dayanara looks back.
JESS HUFF/The Lufkin Daily News
Second-grader Jessie VanLue holds Sydney, a 1-year-old bearded dragon, during environmental science on the first day of school at St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School.
MEGAN WHITWORTH/For The Lufkin Daily News
