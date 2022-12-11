Joe Ceasar, cofounder of the Legacy Institute for Financial Education, was presented the President’s Award Saturday night during the 15th annual Concerned Black Men of Lufkin Scholarship Gala.

The gala is put together each year to raise funds for students of Lufkin High School. And at the end of the event, Johnny Giles, president of the Concerned Black Men, could be heard on stage pressing guests at each table to donate for the scholarships.

Jess Huff's email address is jess.huff@lufkindailynews.com.