Johnny Giles, left, president of the Concerned Black Men of Lufkin, presents the President's Award to Joe Ceasar, executive director of the Legacy Institute for Financial Education, Saturday during the Concerned Black Men's 15th annual Scholarship Gala.
Tara Watson-Watkins, left, Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, and Johnny Giles, right, president of the Concerned Black Men of Lufkin, present a Community Service award to Michelle Briley, Commercial Bank of Texas business development officer, Saturday during the Concerned Black Men's 15th annual Scholarship Gala.
Tara Watson-Watkins, left, Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, and Johnny Giles, right, president of the Concerned Black Men of Lufkin, present a Community Service award to Malcolm Deason, Southside Bank Lufkin senior vice president of commercial banking, Saturday during the Concerned Black Men's 15th annual Scholarship Gala.
Johnny Giles, left, president of the Concerned Black Men of Lufkin, presents the President's Award to Joe Ceasar, executive director of the Legacy Institute for Financial Education, Saturday during the Concerned Black Men's 15th annual Scholarship Gala.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
Tara Watson-Watkins, left, Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, and Johnny Giles, right, president of the Concerned Black Men of Lufkin, present a Community Service award to Michelle Briley, Commercial Bank of Texas business development officer, Saturday during the Concerned Black Men's 15th annual Scholarship Gala.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
Tara Watson-Watkins, left, Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, and Johnny Giles, right, president of the Concerned Black Men of Lufkin, present a Community Service award to Malcolm Deason, Southside Bank Lufkin senior vice president of commercial banking, Saturday during the Concerned Black Men's 15th annual Scholarship Gala.
Joe Ceasar, cofounder of the Legacy Institute for Financial Education, was presented the President’s Award Saturday night during the 15th annual Concerned Black Men of Lufkin Scholarship Gala.
The gala is put together each year to raise funds for students of Lufkin High School. And at the end of the event, Johnny Giles, president of the Concerned Black Men, could be heard on stage pressing guests at each table to donate for the scholarships.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.