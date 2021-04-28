Ten-year-old Bella Meaux helped an elderly woman and her son out of a burning mobile home on Monday night. “I was waiting for my turn to shower and I saw something,” she said. “I saw a spark of light. But no one else saw the spark of light. I didn’t see a fire, but a lot of smoke surrounding the area and I said, ‘That was weird.’”
