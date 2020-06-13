A white wall on the corner of South First Street and West Frank Avenue is slowly being transformed from a blank canvas into a mural showcasing two local baseball teams that won U.S. Championship titles.
The accomplishments of the Thundering 13 and Fierce 14s youth baseball teams at the Little League World Series and Junior League World Series, respectively, put Lufkin on the map in many eyes. The Lufkin Landscape Task Force is commemorating those achievements in multiple ways, including the mural being painted by Byron Jones on the old JCPenney building in downtown Lufkin.
Jones’ first mural was nearly two decades ago — and a fluke, he said.
“I’ve always painted, I’ve always drawn,” Jones said.
He ran into a friend at Lowe’s one day and that friend remembered Jones’ talent and asked him to paint a mural on his children’s wall. Jones agreed, although he’d never done a mural in his life and wasn’t entirely sure what he was getting himself into.
His friend, a proud Aggie, asked Jones to paint Kyle Field in the playroom and a jungle going to and in the kids’ room, with plenty more Texas A&M elements.
“It turned out fairly well and people saw it and word of mouth, so I started getting jobs here and there,” Jones said. “It’s been a learning, growing process ever since.”
Jones is a task-oriented person. His day job seems to be an endless list of tasks that get done and need to be done again the next day, and he doesn’t mind it — he likes to work. But he loves murals and large projects like this because he knows that at some point there will be a finished product that he can look back at and say he did it.
“I like tasks that have a beginning and an end,” Jones said. “I like a task that I can say, ‘I started it, completed it, it’s finished. It’s done.’ I can come back years later and say, ‘I completed that. I did that.’ And that’s cool.”
Laughing, Jones said his biggest “mistake,” or at least the one that stuck out to him, was on his first mural because he put glow-in-the-dark eyes on some of the jungle animals. So in the dark, there were glowing yellow eyes watching the kids.
He suggested leaving the sense of humor at home and just paying attention to what the client wants.
“I’m still learning stuff. It’s not like I’m an expert by any means,” he said. “It’s been a series of failures and learning from those failures.”
Jones believes anyone can become a full-fledged artist — all it takes is time, dedication and a willingness to work regularly on those skills. He said it’s a matter of doing one piece of the puzzle at a time and then being happy with the end result.
“It’s a monumental task, but it’s not awe-worthy — it’s just a job,” he said. “I think anyone can do it.”
He wants to do a community mural where he can bring people in and have them just paint a segment of the wall so they learn that it really is just about taking it one piece at a time.
“Everybody can do art,” he said. “I think art is innate in all of us, creativity is innate in all of us. So if I want anyone to gather anything from this it’s that they can do it too. It could hopefully spark a little bit of creativity in them and set them on a path of making art out of anything they want in their lives.”
Over the last few years, Jones has picked up a few lessons that have helped him grow as an artist.
■ One, pick up a wide variety of brushes.
■ Two, on an exterior mural like the one on the JCPenney building, the little details get lost in the bigger picture. More often than not, a small detail that took hours to perfect isn’t visible to someone walking by.
“It’s like, I just spent an hour on that and now that I’ve backed up, it’s gone,” he said. “You have to keep in mind how details disappear with distance and how, when you’re painting, you have to paint for a focal point that’s 100 feet away.”
■ Three, include a lot of contrast and remember rule two when it comes to colors. Because something that looks funny up close, can look great a few yards back.
■ Four, use a good primer. He didn’t use any at first, but learned quickly how much of a difference it would make on the mural.
■ Five, don’t use magic markers to sketch out the project on the wall.
He was working on a church in Houston and took out his handy-dandy magic marker. As he was painting, he covered the marker and it didn’t show through, so he thought he was in the clear.
“Everything was fantastic,” Jones said. “But there’s something about magic markers that doesn’t cover up very well with paint.”
He returned to the church to redo the mural a few more times. He’s not sure if it ever worked or if the church just got sick of dealing with him — but he hopes it worked.
After that, he stopped using magic markers and started using acrylic markers that would blend with the paint he used.
His current project has taught him to examine the wall he’s going to paint before accepting the job. While he is glad to be on the project, he’s running through materials because of the rough surface. He went through more than a dozen acrylic markers during the project’s preparation stages.
“This, opposed to a flat surface, takes up almost twice as much paint,” Jones said. “It’s hard to draw a straight line.”
He said airbrushing probably would have worked better with this mural. Becoming more proficient with airbrushing is the next skill he plans to develop so that he can more easily adapt the next time he runs into a similar situation.
But for now, he said he will grit his teeth and push through.
He’s learned a lot of things from a Facebook group of muralists who share tactics and discuss their failures so that others in the group can learn from their mistakes.
“It’s been a really good resource because we’re all just a bunch of idiots just out and about,” Jones said. “Everyone throws their advice out there and you have to pick through the junk. Every once in a while someone has already done that and did a really good job.
“It’s a steep learning curve, but there’s a lot of resources out there.”
He loves this particular project because he knows what it will mean to the kids and the community. He wants players to come back and see themselves and what they were able to accomplish. He wants the town to look back at it as they pass by and remember what it meant to the community.
“This will be a part of history,” Jones said. “As long as it lasts and it keeps the event fresh in people’s memories.”
The best parts of this job, though, are his interactions with people. Working on exterior murals, he gets plenty of visitors who are excited and curious about his projects, and he loves to talk to them.
One weekend a mom brought her two kids who were curious about his work. He let both of them paint a part of the mural. He knows that now every time they pass, the little girl will be able to look out and see the No. 2 she painted on a uniform and know that a part of the mural is hers.
“Out here, there is stuff going on all the time. It’s a lot more dynamic and it’s a lot more fun, really,” Jones said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.