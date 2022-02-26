Al Meyer — best known in Lufkin as owner of his namesake Ford dealership — is being remembered for his compassion and success following his death Feb. 20 at the age of 77.

Meyer was born July 14, 1944, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Before moving to East Texas, Meyer was in the U.S. Army, serving one tour in Vietnam. He also was a banker in Seattle.

