St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School students on Thursday showcased their creature creations at Standpipe Coffee House to show support for the Winnie Berry Humane Society of Angelina County.

The students drew pictures of the cats and dogs available for adoption at Winnie Berry, and guests who donated items for the shelter — including toys and treats — received a free beverage.

