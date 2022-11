Also on the agenda

In other business, the Lufkin City Council also approved:

■ A special use permit for a boarding and lodging house on 411 Mantooth Ave.

■ A zone change at 3720 Atkinson Drive to “light manufacturing” on first reading.

■ A budget amendment to accept a donation from Greater Good Charities to Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter on second reading.

■ A budget amendment to accept a donation from the T.L.L. Temple Foundation for the Lufkin Economic Development Corporation on second reading.

■ A budget amendment to accept a grant from the 2022 U.S. Department of Justice Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant for the Lufkin Police Department on second reading.

■ A resolution canceling the Jan. 3 and July 4, 2023, city council meetings.

■ A special use permit and zone change at 301 Gobblers Knob Road to permit a day care to operate on the property on second reading.

■ An ordinance requiring automobile sales within the Central Business District to apply for a special use permit on second reading.

■ Updates to the Floodplain Ordinance, including added definitions and flood hazard reduction provisions on second reading.

■ Ordinance updates establishing comprehensive regulations regarding animals within the city on second reading.