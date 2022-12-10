Christmas yields numerous family traditions — anything from an annual gift exchange to watching classic movies to donning festive pajamas. But for those associated with First United Methodist Church’s annual An Evening in Old Bethlehem, those traditions go deeper.

Opening night of An Evening in Old Bethlehem transported guests to the night of Jesus Christ’s birth. The event — which continues Saturday, Dec. 10, from 6-8 p.m. — is brought to life through the work of volunteers who built the city and who play the parts of the people who could have been in Bethlehem at the time.

