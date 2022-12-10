Mary and Joseph tend to Baby Jesus under the watchful care of a pair of angels Friday night during First United Methodist Church’s annual An Evening in Old Bethlehem at the George H. Henderson Jr. Expo Center.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
A pair of carpenters work together Friday night during First United Methodist Church’s annual An Evening in Old Bethlehem at the George H. Henderson Jr. Expo Center.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
A rabbi and his wife stand at the entrance of the synagogue Friday night during First United Methodist Church’s annual An Evening in Old Bethlehem at the George H. Henderson Jr. Expo Center.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
Three wise men seek the newborn Jesus Friday night during An Evening in Old Bethlehem.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
A pair of blacksmiths ply their trade Friday night during First United Methodist Church’s annual An Evening in Old Bethlehem at the George H. Henderson Jr. Expo Center.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
The art of candlemaking is demonstrated Friday night during First United Methodist Church’s annual An Evening in Old Bethlehem at the George H. Henderson Jr. Expo Center.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
Roman soldiers patrol the streets Friday night during First United Methodist Church’s annual An Evening in Old Bethlehem at the George H. Henderson Jr. Expo Center.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
A donkey in the stable attracts attention Friday night during An Evening in Old Bethlehem.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
A wedding party begins the traditional march through the town Friday night during An Evening in Old Bethlehem.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
A variety of dates, nuts, figs and sweet breads are offered Friday night during First United Methodist Church’s annual An Evening in Old Bethlehem at the George H. Henderson Jr. Expo Center.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
Cloth weavers work at a loom Friday night during First United Methodist Church’s annual An Evening in Old Bethlehem at the George H. Henderson Jr. Expo Center.
Christmas yields numerous family traditions — anything from an annual gift exchange to watching classic movies to donning festive pajamas. But for those associated with First United Methodist Church’s annual An Evening in Old Bethlehem, those traditions go deeper.
Opening night of An Evening in Old Bethlehem transported guests to the night of Jesus Christ’s birth. The event — which continues Saturday, Dec. 10, from 6-8 p.m. — is brought to life through the work of volunteers who built the city and who play the parts of the people who could have been in Bethlehem at the time.
