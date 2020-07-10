A Lufkin man was arrested by Lufkin police Wednesday morning on charges of breaking a window and shooting a .22 pistol in the Quality Inn and Suites motel.
Officers arrested Tommy Gunter, 18, after responding to a call of a disturbance that included a gunshot at the hotel at 1:15 a.m. Officers discovered a broken exterior window on room 102 and blood on the curtains and sidewalk outside of the window, according to a report provided by Lufkin police.
