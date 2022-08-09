A mother fills out a raffle slip for a chance of receiving a door prize during the Deep East Texas Resource Center’s Back to School Kid’s Expo. Several hundred parents and students attended Monday’s event looking for assistance.
Families wait outside to register for the Deep East Texas Resource Center’s Back to School Kid’s Expo. The event provided school supplies, food and connections to local partner agencies hoping to support families in need.
The line started forming early at the Deep East Texas Resource Center’s Lufkin office and quickly grew, with families looking for a helping hand at the start of a new school year.
This was the second Back to School Kid’s Expo the center has organized in hopes of connecting needy children and families with the resources they need to start the school year right, said Tim Butler, the food bank’s chief impact officer.
