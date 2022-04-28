Angelina College students mingle on campus during the 2021 Spring Picnic. The college is offering a year’s free tuition for the 2022-23 school year to students who graduate from an Angelina County high school or home school in May 2022.
A new initiative by Angelina College will give students the opportunity to become Roadrunners free of charge during the 2022-23 school year.
The initiative — “Come to AC, First Year Free” — is designed to offer a year’s free tuition to students who graduate from an Angelina County high school or home school in May 2022. It also will allow those students to earn other financial aid opportunities through academic performance, AC president Michael Simon said.
