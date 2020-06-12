NACOGDOCHES — A Mount Enterprise resident is facing a 3rd-degree felony charge after an altercation at a Nacogdoches bar.
Justin Keith Pointer, 22, was booked into the county jail just before 1 a.m. Sunday on a charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon on alcohol premises.
Pointer’s bail was set at $15,000. He was released from jail by Monday morning.
According to the affidavit filed against him, Pointer was involved in an altercation at Headliners, a bar in the 3800 block of North Street.
Police were dispatched to the bar around 12:46 a.m. and found Pointer in the parking lot outside.
“It was found that he had been inside of the bar with a pistol concealed on his person,” according to the affidavit. “He had since went to his vehicle and placed the weapon inside it, but still in plain view.”
The activity log from that night indicated police were dispatched to the bar for “a disturbance with weapons.”
If convicted, Pointer could be sentenced between two and 10 years incarceration and up to $10,000 in fines.
