Tuesday’s Angelina County Commissioners Court meeting served as a small-scale public conversation on the current road system and emphasized a community appetite for change.
However, the type and scale of change required is up for debate.
Commissioners approved an engagement agreement with Bracewell LLP to begin discussions regarding a potential $5.88 million tax note that would be used to purchase materials needed to fix more than 155 miles of roads. County Judge Don Lymbery opposed this motion.
Each commissioner has presented a three-year plan detailing the road repairs and what materials are needed for repairs.
■ Precinct 1 asked for $1,841,560.50 to repair 71.5 miles of roads.
■ Precinct 2 asked for $716,150 to repair 15.8 miles of roads.
■ Precinct 3 asked for $1,590,693.95 to repair 37 miles of roads.
■ Precinct 4 asked for $1,730,900.50 to repair 31.30 miles of roads.
“What we’re doing today is just trying to get Ben (Rosenberg with U.S. Capital Advisor LLC) on board to look and see what he can do in the next couple of weeks here,” Pct. 1 commissioner Greg Harrison said. “It’s not costing us anything to do this. If we don’t make a deal with Ben it won’t cost us anything.”
But Harrison believes that if they can do this, without raising taxes, then he wants to move forward and see if they can get some roads fixed.
Currently, the goal is to pay off existing debts using money from the reserves. The commissioners argued the money isn’t doing anything to help the county where it is now and that constituents deserve to have their tax dollars used to better the community.
“We run a surplus, every year, where we’re about $4 million over what we’re required to have,” Pct. 4 commissioner Bobby Cheshire said. “We will recover that fund, of paying off the debt quite rapidly, and replenish it. … We can’t just put money in the bank and let it sit there drawing interest and not give it back to the people.”
After voicing his disapproval of the plan, Lymbery asked commissioners why they wanted to take on a seven-year loan for a three-year project. He also pointed out the impact that COVID-19 has had on the budget and that Gov. Greg Abbott has asked counties to slice their budget.
Cheshire said the commissioners typically run out of money well before running out of work and that they have to give it their best shot to improve the roads.
“I don’t know if we can actually use all the funding provided to all four precincts in three years' time,” he said. “I just don’t know that it’s possible. But we’re going to give it our best shot.”
Pct. 3 commissioner Terry Pitts reiterated something Cheshire said, that the only fix to the county roads is more money. He referred to The Lufkin Daily News poll in 2019 in which constituents overwhelmingly said they wanted to see roads repaired by the incoming county judge (Lymbery).
“The people want this. And I think sometimes we forget that this is an important part of our infrastructure,” Pitts said. “I think it’s a good time to get Ben on board and at least look at it.”
Lymbery acknowledged the poll and said he looked at it every day, as it’s on his desk. But he doesn’t believe this is the right answer to the problem of Angelina County roads.
He suggested raising the amount of money given to commissioners at budget time, a suggestion they all shut down. They believe that would take money from other deserving departments, because the money has to come from somewhere.
“The infusion will allow us to give the people of Angelina County a good return on their investment,” Cheshire said.
The loan considerations come as a petition led by Lufkin attorney Bob Flournoy to institute a unit road system is filtering through Angelina County. The petition would give Flournoy the means to force commissioners to add the unit road system to the November ballot, meaning voters could decide on a complete overhaul of the system within the year.
“We’re going to have a unit road system election in November,” Flournoy said. “And you’re going to have to appoint a unit road manager … so why not wait until that is done? To have somebody who can look at all this stuff and buy this stuff ... don’t saddle us with this debt right now.”
Flournoy originally approached commissioners during the public forum part of the meeting, but because of the time constraints and the number of his questions, he asked for more time. Commissioners allowed him to come back and speak more in depth about the issue when they reached the agenda item.
“Like the judge, I have grave concern about borrowing for stuff that is going to be used in a three-year increment and paid for over seven years,” Flournoy said.
He believes this is an attempt to manipulate and avoid the budget. He wanted to know how commissioners planned to utilize the funds, pointing to discrepancies in the amounts they reported that were needed on a mile-by-mile basis.
“Did you take engineers or anybody else with you?” Flournoy asked. “Or did you just go out and look at the roads and say, ‘This is what I think we need.’ Is that what you did?”
Harrison said their choices were based off an annual report submitted by each commissioner. He looked at what roads were really in need of overhaul and went from there, setting himself up with 17 roads a year to be repaired.
“Of course, I went back, when I turned them all in, because it was too much money for us,” he said. “We were going to have to raise taxes. I said, ‘nah.’ So we backed off.”
He went back through the roads and cut the projects where he could to avoid raising taxes.
Pitts said there are varying factors that can contribute to the cost — the type of asphalt, the width of the road and how thick the asphalt overlay is. Each of them use a different method, and that impacts the cost.
The goal was to fix as many roads as best they could using as much money as they could borrow without raising taxes, he said later in an interview.
Flournoy said he knows the roads are in bad shape, but that they need a professional to go out and fix them, not just the commissioners.
“Somebody is determining — you in particular, are deciding — ‘These are the roads that we need to fix and spend $2 million a year on,'” Flournoy said.
“And why we get to do that is because we were elected by the people that want that done,” Pitts said.
Flournoy agreed. “Absolutely, there’s no question about it. That’s correct, and obviously you know that I think that’s part of the problem.”
Commissioners said on top of their own experience, they hire people with much more experience to operate on and fix the roads.
He also asked them if they would be buying all the materials up front as had been suggested. Harrison said he didn’t think they could even buy three years worth of materials in one go — that no one would sell it like that. The purchases would be made as needed.
In addition to Flournoy’s comments on the tax note, several members of the community spoke both for and against the loan. Many simply wanted questions answered and several advocated for the unit road system.
Kelley Dickinson was the first to speak after Flournoy. He asked who would pay for the road, and how. He also wanted to know what the plan to recover from the shortfall caused by COVID-19 will be.
Curtis Gresham Jr. expressed concerns about the unit road system. He wanted to know how adding one position to the top would help, especially when precinct staffs have been cut. He cautioned commissioners against falling prey to peer pressure and asked them to consider what they’d handcuff the county to with a road administrator.
Abraham Smith took issue with the lack of available information on the topic. He said he didn’t have a problem with the money being spent if he could see where it was going, but he wanted to make sure he was getting his best return on the investment.
Linda Cryer expressed interest in the unit road system and wanted to know if there truly is a better way to fix the roads. She also said she was concerned seeing $6 million being proposed and nothing about state Highway 63 being fixed.
Michael McCracken said he didn’t have much to say, but that he was there to learn more about the unit road system and the loan and wanted to explore both issues diligently.
Mike Jackson was curious about the loan after the voters declined a bond issue for $2 million in the past.
Donnah Crater was appalled that the commissioners were considering raising taxes. She said her road is absolutely horrible and that she can’t go far on those roads without damaging her vehicle.
Bobby Smith wanted to know how commissioners came up with the $5.8 million figure and how many miles it would fix. He believes the roads don’t hold up because they don’t have the proper foundation to hold up and believes the commissioners require more oversight.
Rachel Kennerly is a supporter of the unit road system and asked if the commissioners' concern for the money it would take to add the issue to the ballot — because they cited potential money constraints when they denied Flournoy’s request in a previous meeting — was an actual concern or just an excuse to not put the issue on the ballot.
Amanda Cook Gilbert also expressed frustration at the state of her road and suggested that the unit road system could be more efficient and benefit the budget.
County treasurer Jill Brewer approached commissioners with the intent to clear up some misconceptions about the loan. She said it is a good time to look at a new loan because they could get it for the same rate as their current loan.
“The tax rate will not increase because of this,” she said. “The money is to be borrowed by Angelina County for all roads and all precincts.”
She said commissioners have received just about a million dollars every year for road repairs, except for 2019, when previous county judge Wes Suiter included another $700,000 for road repairs.
■ Commissioners received $1,024,000 in 2017.
■ Commissioners received $1,019,000 in 2018.
■ Commissioners received $1,670,00 in 2019.
■ Commissioners received $991,000 in 2020.
There are about 726 miles of roadway in the county. The funds commissioners receive from the budget is split between the four precincts.
She said the project has been in the works since November 2019 and that commissioners had to create a business plan and research the situation before they could actually move forward.
She also said the money would not go to the commissioners' pockets because county auditor Janice Cordray is excellent at her job and would catch them.
In other business, commissioners approved:
■ Angelina County Emergency Management Coordinator Ricky Connor's request to apply for the CARES Act Funding Grant.
■ Harrison Rosenburg’s request to hire U.S. Capital Advisor LLC to provide services as a USCA Municipal Advisor Services.
■ The request of Ben Bartlett, of Bartlett, Baggett & Shands LLP, for the renewal of the liability insurance policy for the Angelina County Airport.
■ Bartlett’s request for the renewal of the Angelina County Commercial Crime Bond for a three-year term.
■ The final plat of Michael G. Parker, of Everett Griffith Jr. & Associates Inc., in Sun-n-Fun Lots 20, 21 and 22 in Precinct 4.
■ Brewer’s monthly treasurer’s report for April and the quarterly investment report for the first quarter of 2020.
■ Nick Gardner’s request to apply for the Bureau of Justice Assistance Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program Federal Grant.
■ The CARES Act Grant, as well as early voting, election day, polling locations and hours for the July runoff elections.
■ District attorney Janet Cassels' request for a $15,000 budget for the Pre-Trial Intervention Program Fund.
Commissioners also approved budget amendments for:
■ The District Attorney’s office, $1,300 from trial transcripts to the rental or leasing of equipment.
■ Road and Bridge Precinct 1, $25,000 from the fund balance to the repair and maintenance of equipment.
■ Road and Bridge Precinct 4, $200,000 from the fund balance to parts and shop ($25,000), culverts ($20,000) and capital outlay ($155,000).
