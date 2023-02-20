Cynthia Fierro Harvey, who serves as bishop of the Texas Annual Conference of The United Methodist Church, will visit with and preach to the congregation Sunday at First United Methodist Church-Lufkin.
Harvey will be attending FUMC’s 10 a.m. service, pastor Jerome Brimmage said. The Texas Annual Conference is composed of 304 congregations. As bishop, Harvey oversees churches in Galveston, Houston, College Station, Beaumont, Texarkana, Longview and Tyler as well as towns in between.
