Island Star Kennedi Jones, right, the 2022 Miss Juneteenth winner, presents the trophy to C’Riah Tolbert, left, who jumps in excitement Friday night after being named Little Miss Juneteenth 2023 at the Mr. and Miss Juneteenth Pageant at The Pines Theater.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
Davion Yarbrough dances to the Micheal Jackson song ‘’Billie Jean’’ Friday night during the Mr. and Miss Juneteenth Pageant at The Pines Theater.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
M’Kynleigh Whitfield dances Friday night during the Mr. and Miss Juneteenth Pageant at The Pines Theater.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
C’Riah Tolbert sings ‘’Proud Mary’’ by Tina Turner Friday night during the Mr. and Miss Juneteenth Pageant at The Pines Theater.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
Ky’Lee Johnson performs Miley Cyrus’ ‘‘The Climb’’ Friday night during the Mr. and Miss Juneteenth Pageant at The Pines Theater.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
Grace Trotty recites ‘‘Hey Black Child’’ Friday night during the Mr. and Miss Juneteenth Pageant at The Pines Theater.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
Paisyn Hale performs to Queen Naija’s ‘‘War Cry’’’ Friday night during the Mr. and Miss Juneteenth Pageant at The Pines Theater.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
Sophia Morales sings Alicia Keys’ ‘’Girl on Fire’’ Friday night during the Mr. and Miss Juneteenth Pageant at The Pines Theater.
Seven Lufkin youth offered a glimpse of Dreamland Friday night on the stage of The Pines Theater during Lufkin’s Mr. and Mrs. Juneteenth Scholarship Pageant.
‘‘The Mr. and Mrs. Juneteenth Scholarship Pageant aims to recognize and celebrate the exceptional skills and accomplishments of our youth while honoring the significance of Juneteenth,’’ said Ivorie Ford, the host for the evening. ‘‘This historic day, observed on June 19, recognizes the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States. It represents a very pivotal moment in our nation’s history and a powerful reminder of resilience and strength demonstrated by those who fought for freedom and equality.’’
