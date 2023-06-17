Seven Lufkin youth offered a glimpse of Dreamland Friday night on the stage of The Pines Theater during Lufkin’s Mr. and Mrs. Juneteenth Scholarship Pageant.

‘‘The Mr. and Mrs. Juneteenth Scholarship Pageant aims to recognize and celebrate the exceptional skills and accomplishments of our youth while honoring the significance of Juneteenth,’’ said Ivorie Ford, the host for the evening. ‘‘This historic day, observed on June 19, recognizes the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States. It represents a very pivotal moment in our nation’s history and a powerful reminder of resilience and strength demonstrated by those who fought for freedom and equality.’’

