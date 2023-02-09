The Brookshire Brothers Charitable Foundation on Wednesday distributed $88,000 in grants to 33 nonprofit organizations and educational foundations across Texas.

Brookshire Brothers aims to do good deeds for the towns in which they have stores, but can’t accomplish that goal without organizations including food pantries and crisis centers, said Sally Alvis, chairman of the Brookshire Brothers Charitable Foundation.

