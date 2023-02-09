The Brookshire Brothers Charitable Foundation board of directors, from left, John Alston, Sally Alvis, Trey Henderson, Judge Bob Inselmann and Clay Oliver, present a check Wednesday to Kim Simmons and Brad Bell representing Alcohol & Drug Abuse Council of Deep East Texas, at the BBCF 2023 Check Presentation Ceremony at Angelina College's Hudgins Hall.
The Brookshire Brothers Charitable Foundation board of directors, from left, John Alston, Sally Alvis, Trey Henderson, Judge Bob Inselmann and Clay Oliver, present a check Wednesday to Steve Davidson, president and CEO of Boys and Girls Clubs of Deep East Texas, at the BBCF 2023 Check Presentation Ceremony at Angelina College's Hudgins Hall.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
The Brookshire Brothers Charitable Foundation on Wednesday distributed $88,000 in grants to 33 nonprofit organizations and educational foundations across Texas.
Brookshire Brothers aims to do good deeds for the towns in which they have stores, but can’t accomplish that goal without organizations including food pantries and crisis centers, said Sally Alvis, chairman of the Brookshire Brothers Charitable Foundation.
