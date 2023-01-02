Michaels, an arts and crafts retail chain, will be coming to the South Loop Crossing shopping center in 2023, according to Rachel Peterson, head of corporate and product communications at Michaels.
———
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Michaels, an arts and crafts retail chain, will be coming to the South Loop Crossing shopping center in 2023, according to Rachel Peterson, head of corporate and product communications at Michaels.
———
Know of any new businesses opening, or established businesses closing, in Angelina County? Send press releases, tips and queries to Brittany Barclay at brittany.barclay@dailysentinel.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.