AutoZone

AutoZone appears to be nearing completion of its rebuild at 501 S. Timberland Drive in this file photo.

 JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News

Michaels, an arts and crafts retail chain, will be coming to the South Loop Crossing shopping center in 2023, according to Rachel Peterson, head of corporate and product communications at Michaels.

———

Know of any new businesses opening, or established businesses closing, in Angelina County? Send press releases, tips and queries to Brittany Barclay at brittany.barclay@dailysentinel.com.