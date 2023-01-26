The Central Bulldog welding team, from left, senior Manny Sarmiento, senior Karsen Beauchamp and junior Mario De La Cruz placed second at a Northern Tool Welding competition in League City. Team member Bryne Wilson is not pictured.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
The Central High School welding program offers students a chance to learn a valuable skill for use after graduation, according to welding sponsor Heather Hill.
POLLOK — The Central Bulldog welding team is fired up after placing second at a Northern Tool Welding competition in League City.
Northern Tool is a sponsor of the Texas High School Welding Series and in accordance with this, hosts several contests in the parking lots of their stores in various locations, Central welding sponsor Heather Hill said. The teams are tasked with welding a specific item determined by Northern Tool.
