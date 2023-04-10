Angelina County Commissioners will consider a ground lease at the airport, an interlocal agreement with the city of Diboll and the future of the old detention facility building during their next session set for Tuesday.
The posted agenda lists an appearance by airport manager Gary Letney to discuss a proposed lease agreement with Bruce and Nancy Davis for hangar site 14. The couple plan to open an airport terminal to provide fuel, parking and hangar space, commonly referred to as a fixed base operator in the general aviation industry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.