All the Atwoods addicts who have been traveling to Nacogdoches for a fix have an official reason to celebrate. Construction crews are in the midst of a commercial renovation at the former Kmart building in the Angelina Village shopping center that will become, eventually, a new Atwoods Ranch & Home Goods store.
Ward Rabb, president of Rabb’s Construction in Monticello, Arkansas, confirmed the news Friday, putting an end to speculation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.