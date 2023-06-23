All the Atwoods addicts who have been traveling to Nacogdoches for a fix have an official reason to celebrate. Construction crews are in the midst of a commercial renovation at the former Kmart building in the Angelina Village shopping center that will become, eventually, a new Atwoods Ranch & Home Goods store.

Ward Rabb, president of Rabb’s Construction in Monticello, Arkansas, confirmed the news Friday, putting an end to speculation.

