The county will establish a plan for road repairs this year based on a pavement condition index completed by Infrastructure Management Services after Angelina County Commissioners agreed Tuesday to contract with the company.
County road administrator James McMullen believes the index will give the county an honest, unbiased opinion of the condition of all paved county roads. The county can take this information, coupled with data it will gather after employee traffic counters, to determine what roads need work completed first.
