Keeping with the Willy Wonka theme of Lufkin Parks & Recreation's Daddy Daughter Dance, Sean Halek dresses as an Oompa Loompa Saturday to accompany his daughter Paige Tay, at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
Fathers and daughters line dance Saturday during the Daddy Daughter Dance at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center.
For the seventh year in a row, Lufkin Parks & Recreation provided father figures and their daughters an opportunity to enjoy a night of food and footwork with the Daddy Daughter Dance.
This year’s dance was even sweeter than those in the past, and not just because of the Willy Wonka theme. Parks & Recreation sold more than 700 tickets to the event, selling additional tickets three times so as to accommodate the community, deputy director Rudy Flores said.
