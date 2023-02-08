The Naranjo Museum of Natural History will be taking the community back in time by about 250 million years Saturday during its Dancing with Dinos Gala.
Dancing with Dinos — set for 6 p.m. at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center — is the museum’s annual event to raise money for museum maintenance, exhibit maintenance and improvement, artifact preservation, free and discount admission days, educational programs and community outreach, museum manager Chloe Morrell said.
