From left, John Perry takes a shot of his wife Misty and their children, Emily, 5, and Lincoln, 2, with a PHI Air Medical helicopter Saturday at the Junior League of Lufkin’s Touch-A-Truck event at the the Pitser Garrison Convention Center.
From left, Nate Gibson, Seth Watson, 7, and his mom, Danielle Olague, explore a U.S. Marine Corps truck Saturday at the Junior League of Lufkin’s Touch-A-Truck event at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
George Kelley helps his grandson, Karson Carter, 4, climb out of a Lufkin police armored car Saturday at the Junior League of Lufkin’s Touch-A-Truck event at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
Due's Wrecker hoists the American flag above the crowd Saturday at the Junior League of Lufkin’s Touch-A-Truck event at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
