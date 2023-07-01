20210704-news-fourth_fireworks_6

Fireworks light up the night sky during the 2021 Fourth of July fireworks celebration at Ellen Trout Park.

 JOEL ANDREWS/Lufkin Daily News file photo

East Texans have something to look forward to this Fourth of July, especially those that enjoy fireworks.

The 18th annual Independence Day Celebration is set to take place at Ellen Trout Park from 5 p.m. to around 10 p.m. that evening.

